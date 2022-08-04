“Joker 2” gets a release date; know more

The sequel to “Joker”, the 2019 DC movie with Joaquin Phoenix, titled “Folie à Deux”, has gained a release date.

The film will have the return of Phoenix in the role of the protagonist, the Joker, known in the comics as one of the main villains of Batman, and which won him the Oscar for Best Actor. Todd Phillips also returns as director and screenwriter, after announcing the film’s production on his Instagram.

Another big reveal about the film, made by The Hollywood Reporter, is that Lady Gaga will star in the film alongside Phoenix, in what is speculated that it will be the role of Harley Quinn, lived by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe. Gaga’s involvement in “Joker 2” may even lead to the film having more musical elements, according to THR.

But while there is already information that the film is in the works with major returns of the protagonist and director, in addition to the addition of Gaga to the cast, there was still no release date for the film. That changes now, according to Deadline magazine.

According to the American magazine, Warner Bros. plans a release date for “Joker: Folie à Deux”, a French expression that means “madness for two”, for October 4, 2024. In addition, the magazine reported that production on the sequel already starts in December of this year. .

Initially, “Joker” had been envisioned as a standalone film, but a sequel ended up fueled by box office and critical success, plus 11 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and awards for Phoenix and also for the film’s Soundtrack.

With all the difficulties that Warner Bros. has struggled to achieve success with its films based on the DC Comics, it makes sense that the studio would decide to expand on successful examples like “Joker” and the recent “Batman”, which also gained authorization for a sequel.

So, if the forecast holds, the release of “Joker: Folie à Deux” in theaters will be on October 4, 2024.

