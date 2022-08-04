Kate Moss explains decision to support Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Supermodel Kate Moss, 48, explained why she decided to support her ex-boyfriend, actor Johnny Depp, 59, in the libel trial against actress Amber Heard, 36. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me.” downstairs. I had to tell the truth,” he said, according to People magazine.

Moss spoke about the trial in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. She was called to the stand after Heard alleged that her ex-husband pushed Moss down the stairs. She said she “attacked” Depp to defend her younger sister Whitney Henriquez, triggered when she thought of “Kate Moss and stairs”.

At the time, the Brit appeared virtually in court and denied the rumors of the assault – which would have happened between 1994 and 1998, while they were dating. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs,” she said under oath in May.

After Moss’ testimony, Heard said, “I didn’t expect her to show up or I didn’t expect her to show up. It didn’t matter.” “That doesn’t change what I believed at the time when we were on the stairs and I thought he was going to kill my sister by pushing her down the stairs,” she added.

In the final decision in the case, the jury found that the actress had defamed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in her 2018 editorial, and the actor would receive compensation of US$ 8.35 million (R$ 40.1 million). Now, Depp and Heard are in the process of appealing the verdicts. (Folhapress)