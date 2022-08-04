“Let’s put…”; Gabigol asks for the floor and makes an electrifying speech before Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians in Libertadores

In addition to being decisive on the field, Gabigol was responsible for making the starting lineup focused on the field at Neo Química Arena

Gabigol was one of Flamengo’s protagonists in the 2-0 victory over Corinthians at Neo Química Arena, last Tuesday (2), which practically sent Rubro-Negro’s spot to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. But those who think that shirt 9 was decisive only within the four lines are wrong. The player was responsible for making the team start in the first minute of the game. And it all started in the locker room.

Fla TV released this Wednesday (3), the backstage of the duel between Flamengo and Corinthians. during filming, Gabigol is seen infecting the squad before the ball rolls. During the chat with the holders, shirt 9 showed optimism in the victory over the rival from São Paulo and pondered that if everyone did what Dorival had asked, Fla would return to Rio de Janeiro with the victory and still put Alvinegro in the wheel .

“That’s what the teacher said. Let’s win the game by playing. Let’s get it out there, score well, and with the ball we’ll play. On top of them. Let’s have the ball, let’s put the guys on the wheel, my brother”, he said in a video published by FlaTV. The excitement of shirt 9 made many fans praise the striker’s posture.

In addition to Flamengo’s 2-0 victory, Gabigol took a weight off his back with the goal scored in the match. Idol of the fans, shirt 9 has not been scoring as many goals as in recent seasons, however he has participated in many bids that have been completed in goal in recent matches.