Libertadores: Ecuadorian government acts to hold the final in Guayaquil – 03/08/2022

The Ecuadorian government assured the CONMEBOL leadership that there will be investment for the safety of tourists and delegations during the Libertadores final, scheduled for the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, on October 29.

A decree signed by the country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, was published yesterday (Tuesday) classifying the holding of the men’s Libertadores and all women’s Libertadores, from October 13 to 28, as of national interest. The final of the women’s tournament takes place the day before the men’s decision, but in the capital Quito.

In practice, this means that the Ecuadorian government will be able to put money into the organization of these two competitions with less bureaucracy. There should also be assistance to Barcelona, ​​owner of Monumental, in adapting the stadium for the final, with the participation of the city of Guayaquil – an estimated value of US$ 2 million (R$ 5.2 million). Conmebol already participates financially in the renovations, helping to improve accessibility, drainage and irrigation of the lawn and structure of the changing rooms.

The column found that Conmebol did not consider withdrawing the final of the Libertadores de Guayaquil, but expressed concern to the Ecuadorian authorities regarding security. In June, 18 days of protests over fuel prices left six dead and hundreds injured. On June 30, there was an agreement between the government and the protesters and the situation calmed down.

The South American confederation, however, wanted guarantees that 2019 would not be repeated, when it had to withdraw the final between Flamengo x River Plate (ARG) in Santiago, Chile, less than a month before the match, in November, because of the social tension in the country. At the time, there were no governmental guarantees and the confrontation went to Lima, Peru.

Meetings to address the issue were held last week, as reported by GE.com, which resulted in the decree published by President Lasso. There was also concern about the stadium works.

Five Brazilian clubs are in the quarterfinals of Libertadores and may be in Guayaquil: Flamengo, Corinthians, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR. There is even the possibility of repeating the 2020 editions (Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos, at Maracanã) and 2021 (Palmeiras 2 x 1 Flamengo, in Montevideo) with a 100% Brazilian decision.