Luccas Claro asks for termination and is leaving Fluminense

Defender Luccas Claro is leaving the Fluminense. With a contract only until the end of this year, the player has already gone to CT Carlos Castilho to say goodbye to his teammates and is on his way to Turkish football. He requested, this Wednesday, the termination of the contract. The club will receive financial compensation for the athlete’s departure.

In a statement on social media, Flu confirmed the information and thanked him. Before arriving at Tricolor, the defender defended Gençlerbirligi, from Turkey, and Coritiba.

– All our affection and gratitude to the defender who honored and fought for our colors throughout the 118 games he played for the club. Among so many special moments, there were goals in classics, achievements and great identification with Flu. Thanks a lot, Guerreiro – wrote the club.

Luccas could already sign a pre-contract with any club. At 30 years old, the defender was the third or fourth option for the Flu defense, which has Nino and Manoel as starters. He mainly competed with David Braz. Now, in addition to Fernando Diniz’s favorites, Tricolor still has David Duarte and Matheus Ferraz in the squad. Luan Freitas, it is worth remembering, is still in the process of transition to the pitch after surgery on the ligament.

Hired in 2019, Luccas Claro had his big year with the Fluminense shirt in 2020, when he started in 41 of the 42 games played and scored six goals. He was among the best in the position in the Brazilian Championship. In 2021, he followed among the team’s starting 11, but this season he lost space to competitors, making 25 appearances. In total, there were 118 games and seven goals.