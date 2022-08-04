Madame Teia adds Zosia Mamet to its cast

the team of Madame Web keeps growing. The production of Sony confirmed the hiring of Zosia Mametknown as The Flight Attendant and girlswho will join the squad led by Dakota Johnson. The role of the actress in the feature has not yet been revealed (via deadline).

Recently, Adam Scott was the newest addition to the mighty cast of Madame Webderived from Spider man. The Emmy-nominated actor for Break arrives composing a team formed by Dakota Johnson (would sigh), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Sydney Sweeney (euphoria), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters – Beyond), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City) and Tahar Rahim (the Mauritanian).

the movie was delayed by three months by Sony Pictures, but maintains the premiere forecast for 2023.

