Marcos Braz opens the game about Oscar in Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Brazilian midfielder is close to closing with Mengo

Flamengo is making a strong presence in the market. After closing with Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vida, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela, Rubro-Negro is still looking to hire more names in this transfer window. One of these is Oscar, a 30-year-old midfielder from Shanghai Port (CHN). This Thursday (04), the vice president of Fla, Marcos Braz, revealed the status of the negotiation with the Brazilian player.

— We have a situation with Oscar. I want to make it clear that there is still nothing. Flamengo never had any negotiation with the Chinese club. We really respect the Chinese team and its history there. They have a history since 2017, they are very popular in Shanghai and, because they respect that, Flamengo will wait as long as they feel comfortable to advance. We have a time difference and I hope this gets resolved soon. He is another great player, well above the average of Brazilian football. – Braz revealed, in a press conference at Ninho do Urubu.

🗣️ STILL HAS NOTHING! During Erick Pulgar’s presentation, Marcos Braz commented on the negotiation with Oscar, from Shanghai. 🎦: @_mattsp | #columnadofla pic.twitter.com/sg8vs9A3rU — Fla column | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) August 4, 2022

The soap opera involving Oscar, Flamengo, and Shanghai begins to stretch. The player has already been released from the Chinese team and will stay in Brazil until the end of this year. That way, Mengo went after the athlete to try a loan contract. After conversations with the midfielder’s staff, he settled individually with the Brazilian, however, without opening negotiations with the Chinese team.

Marcos Braz remains cautious when talking about the status of the negotiation with Oscar, however, he hopes to have an outcome as soon as possible. If the answer is positive and the midfielder officially settles with Flamengo, Rubro-Negro will have the fifth reinforcement only in this transfer window.

While there is no Oscar, but with Cebolinha, Vidal, Pulgar and Varela, Flamengo is getting ready for the next commitment. Mengo face São Paulo, at 20:30 (Brasília time) on Saturday (06), for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, at Morumbi.