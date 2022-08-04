Mary Jane actress was fired for being considered ugly

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most popular hero, having already won three movie versions, played initially by Tobey Maguire, then Andrew Garfield, and currently by Tom Holland.

And with so much popularity of the Marvel hero, the supporting characters that surround Spider-Man, whether their allies or enemies, also ended up conquering their space within the popular imagination.

And among these characters, one of the most popular is Mary Jane, the hero’s eternal lover. In the first Spider-Man movie, from 2002, the character was played by Kirsten Dunst, and currently by Zendaya. That even though his MJ is from Michelle Jones, the Watson surname was revealed in No Coming Home.

Still, even without actually playing Mary Jane, Zendaya doesn’t stop receiving a lot of free attack because of her version. And between 2013 and 2014, another actress, who would in fact be Mary Jane, was also the target of attacks on the internet.

we are talking about Shailene Woodley. Known as Blame it on the starsthe actress was hired to play Mary Jane in The Amazing Spider-Man 2a film starring Andrew Garfield and which hit theaters in 2014.

Shailene Woodley on the Spider-Man shoot.

The actress even filmed her scenes, and soon after behind-the-scenes photos hit the internet, there were several comments aimed at Shailene Woodley’s physical features, with many saying that the actress wasn’t pretty enough to play Mary Jane.

Some time later, Sony made a statement informing that the actress would no longer be in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with the role of Mary Jane being cut from the film. Director Marc Webb had said at the time that there was no room for the character in the plot, and that it would be better for her to be introduced only in the hero’s third film, which never ended up happening.

Shailene said at the time that she would not like to play Mary Jane again, that if the character did appear in the next Spider-Man movie, that Sony would have to look for a new actress. Shailene also spoke in an interview with vanity fair on her reaction when she heard about the cut:

“For a few hours, I was literally like, ‘Oh my God, was I horrible? Why did they cut me? What will people think? I woke up the next morning and thought, ‘OK, it makes perfect sense.’ I’m a very spiritual person, so I can just sit back and trust that everything happens for a reason.”

A good part of the public that defended the casting of the actress at the time, believed that Sony’s decision was made due to popular pressure, and that in this way the studio could look for an actress that the “fans” liked more for the non-existent. The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

