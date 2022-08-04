Meet some actors who sing and you didn’t know

Being an artist in the world requires numerous skills in order to create a beautiful trajectory in the industry. Over years of study and improvement, everyone who dreams of making a career strive not only to perform well and gain visibility for it, but also to explore other aspects of artistic experience, such as singing and dancing.

Around the world, several actors gained fame for the quality of acting and the projects they were part of. Most of the time, we know them from their roles in movies, plays or series, but one thing we don’t know and find out later is that, in addition to being actors, they also sing.

Thinking about this duality and versatility that artists deliver on screen, we separate some names that we know very well for their roles, but we are unaware of their talent as singers. Stay now with some of the names!

tap to enlarge

Gwyneth Paltrow could not be left out and will be the first name on the list. The artist gained great fame for her contribution in several Hollywood productions, as well as in some Marvel films, playing the character Pepper. Interestingly, another work of hers was on Glee, a musical series where she can really combine the best of both worlds and she brought fans the cover of the song “Forget You”.

With beautiful songs, the artist is part of our programming and is one of the most beloved singers among our listeners. “Cruisin” is one of the songs she has voiced. Along with singer Huey Lewis, she shows a romantic face and surrenders in every verse. With rhythm and a lot of vocal control, the singer walks from the low verses to the high choruses without much effort, and shows all her skill. Check out the song below:

tap to enlarge

Have you watched the saga? Twilight, starring Robert Pattinson? We believe so, given the success of the project in the world. But did you know that Pattinson also voiced some songs on the production’s soundtrack? Surprisingly, he sang two tracks from the feature: “Never Think” and “Let Me Sign”.

The artist did the job beautifully and impressed all the people who were already fans even more. This collaboration happened because actress Nikki Reed listened to some tracks sung by her co-star on a computer and really liked the result. Without telling him, she took the songs to the film’s director, who liked it so much that she decided to insert some in the film.

Check out: Stark Armor: The Armor With Differentials

tap to enlarge

With a magnificent career in American and world cinema, Anne Hathaway has given life to memorable Hollywood characters. Some of the biggest productions were: The The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Love and Other Drugs, among many others. As one of the most complete artists in the contemporary scene, she did not fail to make her contributions to the world of music.

She got space in the cinema itself to explore the corner. Was An Enchanted Girl that Anne got her first opportunity to showcase her talent, but really surprised everyone by performing the song “I Dreamed a Dream” in the musical The miserable.

Also, in one of the episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress literally knocked over singer Kelly Clarkson during a game of Sing That Name That Tune on the American television variety talk show, as Kelly failed to recognize one of her hit songs before Hathaway.

tap to enlarge

Jared Leto occupies several chairs when we think about the art world. In addition to being an actor, he also works in acting. As early as 1992, he moved to Los Angeles looking for an acting life. With this dream, fortunately, his first job in the series “Camp Wilder” came about, which then gave him other opportunities, one of the most recent in “Suicide Squad”, playing the joker.

Looking back on his life as a singer, he has had an important history with music for years. He is one of the members, occupying the position of vocalist, of the band 30 Seconds to Mars since 2002. Together they have won numerous music awards and continue to make their mark on the world.

tap to enlarge

Actress Zoë is another multifaceted artist, who in addition to acting and modeling for various brands… sings. Born in Los Angeles, Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Right off the bat, she landed roles in big movies and couldn’t stay out of the art industry much, given the influences she had at home from her parents.

It can be said that one of the biggest moments of this part of her career was when she decided to form the R&B and electro-pop duo “Lolawolf”, in the company of Jimmy Giannopoulos. Together they released two albums and two EPs. Apart from that work, Kravitz also collaborated with Drake, will.i.am, Janelle Monáe and Rae Sremmurd in some productions.

Zendaya

tap to enlarge

Zendaya is one of the greatest actresses of the current picture, she has several awards throughout her career that started in childhood. One of her first roles that became a fever in Brazil as in the world was in the series “No Ritmo” when she played the character Rocky.

In a short time, she launched a solo project, called “Replay”, as she brought to the world several brilliant songs with her voice. Some of these productions were the songs “Rewrite The Stars”, which was part of the soundtrack of the movie “The Greatest Showman” and the track “All for Us” that make up the tracklist of the American series “Euphoria”.

Also see:

–

-Playlist Antena 1: Top 10 Villagers Songs