Meet the highest grossing actors in American cinema

Some movie stars seem more likely to be successful when working within certain film genres. There are actors and actresses who are able to rake in huge box office profits by participating in specific movies. Coincidence or not, they are present in the biggest hits of cinema.

Curious to know which stars have made the most profit for their films within each genre? Then check out this list produced from a study carried out by the Uswitch website. It is worth remembering that the survey only includes actresses and actors who are still alive – thus disregarding former stars who were also very watched in movie theaters.

1. Action: Samuel L. Jackson

No one doubts that Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most successful actors in American cinema. But much of his success is in action movies. This is especially due to his performance as the character Nick Fury, who appears in Marvel Comics and in the various films produced from this universe. Fury is present in The Avengers (2012), Captain America 2 – The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), captain marvel (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In addition, Jackson appears in several classics that can be framed within this genre. Among them are Jackie Brown (1997), Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), Glass (2019) and Inglourious Basterds (2009).

In total, the movies that Samuel L. Jackson starred in have grossed about $18.93 billion.

2. Comedy: Bill Hader

Comedian Bill Hader, from the classic comedy show Saturday Night Live, is a success in this cinematographic field. He participated in many films that became blockbustersas Night at the Museum (2006), love hangover (2008), super bad – Is today (2007) and tropical Thunder (2008). Hader also often works as a voice actor for animated films, such as It’s raining hamburger (2009) and the recently released lightyear (2022), which tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, a character from Toy Story.

In total, the films that Bill Hader participated as an actor and voice actor have already grossed more than US$ 3.94 billion.

3. Horror: Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson, alongside Vera Farmiga, reigns supreme in the horror genre. This is because the two are the stars of the movie series Invocation of Evil, which already has three sequels, produced in 2013, 2016 and 2021. Both became famous as the couple of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Wilson, however, has been in more horror films than Vera. He was, for example, in the movie In the Tall Grass, 2019, based on a book by Stephen King and Joe Hill, and in insidious2011, directed by James Wan, responsible for the franchises of Invocation of Evil and Deadly Games.

In total, the horror films Patrick Wilson participated in grossed $636.8 million at the box office.

4. Romance: Julia Roberts

Even though Julia Roberts is somewhat absent from romantic comedies, she remains the absolute queen of the genre. Julia starred in many famous works of love – count here movies like A place called Notting Hill (1999), My best friend’s wedding (1997), A beautiful woman (nineteen ninety), Everything for love (1991) and Eat Pray Love (2010).

Beloved around the world, Julia Roberts is guaranteed to hit the box office when her name is on the bill. In total, the films she has starred in have grossed an estimated $1.24 billion.