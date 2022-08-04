Melgar vs Inter: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

Melgar and Inter face each other on Thursday night for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. The clash at the Estadio Monumental de la UNSA, in Arequipa, at 2300 meters above sea level, will be played at 19:15 (Brasilia time). Follow live here .

Colorado comes from a historic classification over Colo-Colo in the previous stage. After losing 2-0 in the first leg, in Santiago, Chile, Mano’s team won the return by 4-1 at Beira-Rio, in a comeback. Last Sunday, for the Brasileirão, Inter defeated Atlético-MG, at home, by 3-0.

In the group stage, the Gauchos beat Guaireña-PAR, 9 de Outubro-EQU and Independiente Medellín-COL. In eight games for the tournament, there are four wins, three draws and only one defeat. The top scorers are Edenilson and Rodrigo Dourado with three goals each.

Melgar secured a spot in the quarterfinals by eliminating Deportivo Cali, with a goalless draw in the first leg, on Colombian soil, and a 2-1 victory in Arequipa. In the last match for the Clausura tournament, a 1-0 victory over Cajamarca.

The Peruvians participated in the preliminary phase and eliminated Cienciano. Subsequently, they secured the leadership of group B by overcoming Racing-ARG, River Plate-URU and Cuiabá. The local factor is an asset. In 16 matches in the season, there were 15 wins and only one loss.

Melgar – coach: Pablo Lavallen

The Peruvian club bets on striker Bernardo Cuesta. The 33-year-old Argentine is the top scorer in the current edition of the Sudamericana with eight goals and the club’s top scorer of the professional era, with 150. The team led by Argentine Pablo Lavallén mixes experienced and young players. On defense, for example, three of the four athletes are 23 years old or younger.

Possible team: Carlos Cáceda; Alejandro Ramos, Alec Deneumostier, Leonel Galeano and Paolo Reyna. Horacio Orzán, Alexis Arias and Martín Pérez Guedes; Cristian Bordacahar, Luis Iberico and Bernardo Cuesta.

Melgar's probable lineup against Inter

who is out: nobody.

Inter-coach: Mano Menezes

Coach Mano Menezes will repeat the formation that started the match against Atlético-MG. Even with Alan Patrick and Taison at their disposal, Mauricio will be kept in the starting lineup. In the other positions, there is no doubt. The protagonist of the classification over Colo-Colo, Pedro Henrique, starts on the bench.

Probable team: Daniel; Busts, Market, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Maurício; Wanderson and German.

who is out: Rodrigo Moledo (right calf muscle injury), Caio Vidal (left ankle sprain) and Boschilia (technical option)