Mexico once again requires printed visas for Brazilians | World

As of the 18th, Mexico will once again require the physical presentation of the visa (printed on the passport) for travelers from Brazil who wish to enter the country for tourist, commercial or cultural purposes. The measure revokes a December 2021 agreement that allowed Brazilians to enter Mexican territory only with the digital version of the document.

In a statement, the country’s Secretariats of the Interior (Segob) and Foreign Affairs (SRE) say that the measures are intended to guarantee the safety of travelers and fight crime.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to continue cooperating with the Brazilian authorities in the search for mutually acceptable solutions to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, as well as to combat international organized crime gangs that profit from migrants and trafficking. of people”, said the Mexican authorities.

To obtain a visa, interested parties must schedule a visit to the Mexican Embassy, ​​in Brasília, or to the Mexican Consulates, in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, through the website www.citas.sre.gob.mx. The requirements for issuing the document are described on the Embassy and Consulate websites.

Those who can prove permanent residence in Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, any of the countries that make up the Schengen Area, as well as the member countries of the Pacific Alliance, do not need a visa.