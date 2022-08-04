Microsoft says Activision Blizzard games are not ‘must do’ for competition

THE Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is still under analysis by the authorities that control the financial market in several countries around the world, and the team of lawyers of the company behind Xbox needs to argue about some issues. In one of the arguments against a possible monopolization of well-known franchises in the industry, Microsoft has stated that Activision Blizzard does not produce “must-have” games for competitors to be concerned.

“With respect to Activision Blizzard’s video games, there is nothing unique about games developed and published by them that is ‘must-have’ for rival console and PC companies that could give rise to future concern,” Microsoft said. In addition Bill Gates’ company has confirmed once again that it does not intend to remove Activision Blizzard games from other platforms, like the titles of the Call of Duty franchise, for example. You can check the document with the declarations on this page.

It is worth remembering that Microsoft agreed to pay $68.7 billion for Activision Blizzardone of the largest game developers in the world, known for the Call of Duty, Diablo, Warcraft and Overwatch franchises. Including, Sony came to position itself against the purchase fearing the exclusivity of Call of Duty on Xbox. The deal continues to be evaluated by antitrust bodies and the expectation is that the acquisition will be validated or not in the coming months. And you, agree with the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft? Tell us in the comments below!

