Missing | French thriller opens in Brazil

The French thriller arrives in cinemas in São Paulo, Brasília and Porto Alegre missing (Vanishing), a feature film directed by Denis Dercourt and starring Olga Kurylenko who plays a forensic specialist still haunted by her past.

Watch the trailer just above, at the top of the post. Check out the movie poster:

Official synopsis – Disappeared

Alice is a forensic scientist who has invented a revolutionary technique in the field of restoring damaged corpses. She visits South Korea to attend a conference and receives a request from the Korean police to perform an autopsy on a corpse found in a river. Jin Ho, the detective in charge, discovers from the autopsy results that the body is related to an organ trafficking syndicate. Adapted from Peter May’s novel “The Killing Room”.

Denis Dercourt directs the film from a screenplay he developed with Peter May and Marion Doussot. The cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Anupam Tripathi (Round 6), Yoo Yeon-Seok, Ji-won Ye, Moo-Seong Choi, Mi-won Won, Seung-Jun Lee, Woo-Hyung Kim, Soo-Ha Kim and Su -Young Park.

The production is distributed by A2 Filmes in Brazil.