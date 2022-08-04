Mission Impossible 7 and 8 may not be Tom Cruise’s farewell » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Christopher McQuarrie, director of Mission Impossible 7 & 8suggests that settling of accounts may not be Tom Cruise’s farewell to the franchise after all. McQuarrie was brought aboard the Mission Impossible franchise to perform uncredited rewrites for 2011 Ghost Protocolonly to later return to direct the 2015 Rebel Nation and 2018 To fall, both figuratively and literally launched the franchise to new heights. Following To fallfranchise’s box office returns, McQuarrie was brought back to helm both Mission: Impossible 7 & 8.

Precise plot details for the two films remain under wraps, other than what can be gleaned from the Mission: Impossible 7 teaser trailer that was released in may to play before Top Gun: Maverick. In addition to Cruise, returning franchise members include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. the seventh Mission ImpossibleThe film will also introduce a ton of characters, including Hayley Atwell as Ethan Hunt’s mysterious new ally/love interest and Esai Morales as the main villain. At the beginning of the year, a report indicated that Mission: Impossible 7 & 8who are officially titled Dead Reckoning Part One and Part two, are being planned as Cruise’s farewell to the franchise. However, it seems that this may not be true.

During a recent appearance on light the fuse podcast (via Variety), McQuarrie suggests that Cruise may not be leaving the Mission Impossible franchise after two settling of accounts films. When asked about the report, the director warns listeners not to automatically believe everything they read in the negotiations. Read what McQuarrie said below:

Let me tell you, I’ve worked with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stood by the man’s side, witnessed an event and then read about it in negotiations the next day and none of what they describe is true… you read articles in the crafts, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline: ‘The Agenda is…’ When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to production let’s say,’ it’s someone putting it out there for a specific reason. It’s someone wanting others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore him and laugh at him. In today’s world, you wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will end it.

McQuarrie does not explicitly deny reports of Cruise’s alleged departure from the franchise, though his “don’t believe everything you readThe approach is probably the most he can say. In all likelihood, Cruise has probably not yet made a definitive decision about his future in the franchise. McQuarrie and Cruise are working hard to film. Mission: Impossible 8which isn’t scheduled to release until June 28, 2024, giving Cruise plenty of time to make up his mind about his future.

There is the fact that Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 are entitled Dead Reckoning Part One and Part two and were originally planned to shoot consecutively, which is a practice normally reserved for the last two installments of a series, recent examples being Harry Potter and Hunger Games. The return of former IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) is also a good sign that the seventh and eighth films will serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt and act as the culmination of the entire series. Even if Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 really is the end of Cruise, he will likely continue to collaborate with McQuarrie as the two already have an exciting mystery project in the works.

Source: Light the wick (via Variety)