Mission: Impossible 7 | Director says the film will be more “down to earth”

During podcast participation Light the Fusedirector Christopher McQuarrie said that Mission Impossible Settlement Part 1, will be something we’re not used to seeing actor Tom Cruise do. He also said that he promises to deliver something exciting and immersive for all fans of the franchise.

"It's kind of a secret. There is no fuse or fuselage. Oh that's not true. It has some fuselages. It's something we've been talking about for a long time. It's very different from what you're used to seeing Tom do. It's the kind of thing I really love. It's a little more within my specialty. However, it absorbs everything we've learned on this journey, which is to be making films more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences. That's what you feel when you watch Top Gun."

The main cast will return, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Monaghan, while Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Mission: Impossible Reckoning Part 1 is scheduled July 14, 2023.

