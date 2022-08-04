Mission: Impossible 8 | Director Reacts to Tom Cruise’s Possible Farewell

Mission Director: Impossible – Payback Part 2, Christopher McQuarrie responded to speculation surrounding a possible departure from Tom Cruise.

Apparently, it’s best not to take this for sure just yet.

“I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been with the man, witnessed an event and then read about it the next day and none of what they describe is really true… When you read some articles, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline: ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to production’.”

declared to Light the Fuse.

“It’s someone wanting others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. After some time in the industry, you learn to ignore it and laugh about it. In today’s world, just wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will appear.‎”

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh film is released, because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition will be seamless.‎

please note that Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 is scheduled July 14, 2023.

Its budget is estimated to have exceeded $290 million, far above what was originally planned. Most impressively, the substantial tax incentives that production was able to leverage to control costs are already being discounted.

For the purpose of comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout Effect2018, cost $190 million.‎

In all, there were seven stoppages, and a very turbulent start in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the health crisis in Europe.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

These movies should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.