‘Mission Impossible’: Will Tom Cruise Leave The Franchise After The Next Movies? Director responds!

The franchise ‘Mission Impossible‘ will earn two more sequels in 2023 and 2024totaling eight films in the curriculum of Tom Cruise as spy agent Ethan Hunt.

For those who don’t remember, the star has been playing the character since 1996. But a few months ago, rumors emerged that he would leave the franchise after that.

During an interview for the podcast Light the Fuse (via Variety), the director Christopher McQuarrie was asked about it, but made it a mystery…

In response, he neither confirmed nor denied the possibility, only said that “We shouldn’t believe everything that’s out there.”

“Let me tell you something, I’ve worked with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stood next to him witnessing some event that was misreported the next day. Sometimes, nothing they divulge is really true.”

He continued:

“I once read that ‘Mission Impossible’ 7 and 8 would be filmed simultaneously, and that we ended up deciding not to do that. What is not true. When you read articles like these, just put an imaginary word in front of the headline. These guidelines always come with a specific reason. It’s someone wanting others to think something for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore and laugh at these things. In today’s world, you wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will skip over something previously reported.”

McQuarrie took over the direction of the franchise in ‘ghost nation‘ (2016), returned to ‘fallout effect‘ (2018) and is behind the 7th and 8th, titled ‘Settlement of Accounts’ – Part 1 and 2‘.

In addition, he will collaborate with cruise in yet another film outside the franchise ‘Mission Impossible’.

Still without a title or plot, “the movie will be very different from what you’re used to seeing Tom doing,” said the filmmaker. “We’ve been coming up with this idea for a long time and it’s the kind of thing I really love. It’s a little out of my comfort zone. But it’s about making movies more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences.”

Remembering that the eighth chapter hits theaters in June 28, 2024. The seventh, entitled ‘Mission Impossible – Settlement: Part 1’is scheduled to be released in July 14, 2023.

The cast of the new film also has the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’), Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’) and Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny has also been confirmed for the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after his last appearance in the franchise.

No details about the narrative were revealed.

