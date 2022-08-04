Movies from Sofa Digital will be available on platforms for purchase and rent and in the cinema

Alice in the Internet World

Lorena Queiroz, João Guilherme, Pietra Quintela, Pedro Miranda and Bibi Tatto join in this cyber adventure inspired by the classic “Alice in Wonderland”. The production was entirely in chroma key, with digital sets and special effects, something unprecedented in children’s productions in the country. In her first feature, Lorena Queiroz plays Alice, a famous youtuber. Her life changes when an unknown virus sucks Alice into her computer. “The idea was not to build a realistic universe, but a playful digital environment full of fantasy”, says director Fabrício Bittar (“How to Hack Your Boss”, “Bugados” and “Intergalactic Camp”).

Premiere: 5/8 on Claro TV +, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube Filmes, Sky Play and Vivo Play platforms.

Genre: Kids Distributor: Synapse Distribution

Aline: The Voice of Love

(Aline: The Voice Of Love)

Nominated for nine categories at this year’s César Awards, “Alice: A Voz do Amor” is a fiction freely inspired by the story of Céline Dion. Written and directed by Valérie Lemercier, she also plays Aline Dieu, Quebec’s fictional alter ego. Her performance in the feature earned her the award for ‘Best Actress’ at the César Awards. From her childhood to stardom, fans of one of the world’s greatest voices will find Aline’s story spanning iconic music, romance and everything that made Céline Dion a pop diva.

Premiere: 8/19 on Claro TV +, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube Filmes, Sky Play and Vivo Play platforms.

Genre: Drama Distributor: Synapse Distribution

hidden war

(Blacksite)

Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) stars in this action thriller in which she plays a CIA agent who runs a clandestine underground facility responsible for imprisoning high-risk detainees. Days before she is transferred to a new post, a new target is triggered. At the top of every most wanted list, Hatchet (Jason Clarke, “Everest”) is known for killing his enemies without mercy. Abby makes this last mission personal, determined to avenge her husband’s death.

Premiere: 8/19 on Claro TV +, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube Filmes and Vivo Play platforms.

Genre: Distributing Action: CDC

Everything is fine

(Everything Went Fine)

With an established cast of French cinema and top-notch performances by André Dussollier, Sophie Marceau and Géraldine Pailhas, director François Ozon’s new film is considered one of his best works. “It’s OK”, inspired by the book by Emmanuele Bernheim, details a family drama: a sick father who asks his two daughters for help in dying. With issues that are recurrently addressed such as family ties and aging (as seen in the award-winning ‘My Father’ and ‘The Farewell’), Ozon chooses to bring euthanasia and its moral implications in a natural and impartial way. From a new perspective, the director captures the intimate and dynamic family relationships of two daughters who wish to fulfill their father’s request.

Premiere: 26/8 on Claro TV +, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube Filmes and Vivo Play platforms.

Genre: Drama – Distributor: California Films

HIGHLIGHTS OF PREMIERE IN CINEMA

The films will be available to the public in selected theaters in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

Cannes Festival. With Louis Garrel. In this fun comedy, a couple discovers that their 13-year-old son has sold several valuables to fund a secret ecological project with an ambitious mission: to save the planet.

Premiere: August 18

Paris, 1941. When the Nazis invade France, a Jewish jeweler is forced to make a false deal to sell his shop to save his business. Living hidden in the house of the man who bought it, the war will completely transform his life.

Premiere: August 11

With Virginie Efira. Judith leads a double life: two lovers, two families. Entangled between secrets and lies, their lives begin to fall apart.

Premiere: September 1st

On a chaotic night, a Chef deals with the pressures of critics and staff, lack of ingredients and unexpected visits to maintain control of his restaurant. An electrifying work in sequence shot behind the scenes of a starred kitchen.

Premiere: August 25th

PURE ADRENALINE PREMIERE HIGHLIGHT

The subscription channel brings a curation of films for fans of action, horror and thriller cinema. Available for R＄9.90 on Prime Video Channels, Claro TV + and Apple TV platforms

Salyut 7: Space Mission

(Salyut 7)

The film is based on the 1985 Soyuz T-13 mission, part of the Soviet program. It was the first time in history that a space station that had become defunct in orbit was docked and brought back into service.

Premiere: August 1 at Adrenalina Pura

Genre: Action

Distributor: California Films

