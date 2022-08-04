movies showing today, 4, until sunday, 7

Fortaleza’s cinemas have two new films, in addition to a festival. Check below the complete schedule – with premiere, time and price – from today, Thursday, August 4 (08/04), until Sunday, 7, of each cinema in the capital of Ceará, as in the Iguatemi and RioMar malls.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Bullet train”

Ladybug is an assassin who is determined to do his job right after many missions have gone wrong. He is recruited by Maria Beetle to fetch a briefcase on a bullet train that leaves Tokyo for Morioka. The problem is that he has to face several lethal opponents aboard the same train. The cast includes Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Iguatemi, UCI Shopping Parangaba, Cinemas Shopping Benfica

movie times

1 pm (Iguatemi Mall)

1:20 pm (Shopping Parangaba)

1:30 pm (Shopping Iguatemi)

2 pm (Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Parangaba)

2:30 pm (RioMar Kennedy, Shopping Benfica)

2:45 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

14:50 (Shopping Iguatemi)

15:30 (RioMar Fortaleza)

15:40 (Shopping Iguatemi)

15:45 (North Shopping Jockey)

16 hours (Shopping Parangaba)

16:10 (Shopping Iguatemi)

16:40 (Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Parangaba)

17:05 (Shopping Benfica)

5:30 pm (RioMar Kennedy, Shopping Iguatemi)

6 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

19:20 (Shopping Iguatemi)

18:45 (North Shopping Jockey)

18:50 (Shoppign Iguatemi, Shopping Parangaba)

19:15 (RioMar Fortaleza)

19:20 (Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Parangaba)

19:40 (Shopping Benfica)

20:10 (Shopping Iguatemi)

20:30 (North Shopping Jockey, RioMar Kennedy)

20:45 (RioMar Fortaleza)

21 hours (Shopping Iguatemi)

21:30 (North Shopping Jockey, RioMar Kennedy, Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Parangaba)

10 pm (RioMar Fortaleza, Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Parangaba)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “The Speaker”

Guilherme is an accountant who spent his entire life in the same company. When he is fired, he realizes that he has no close friends or family. To sign the dismissal paperwork, he travels to Rio de Janeiro and decides to assume the identity of Marcelo Gouveia, a man he does not know. The cast consists of Fábio Porchat, Dani Calabresa, Antonio Tabet, Maria Clara Gueiros, Otávio Muller, Miá Mello and Paulo Vieira.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Iguatemi, UCI Shopping Parangaba, Cinemas Shopping Benfica

movie times

1:20 pm (Shopping Iguatemi)

1:30 pm (Shopping Benfica)

1:40 pm (Shopping Parangaba)

1:50 pm (Shopping Iguatemi)

14 hours (RioMar Fortaleza)

2:15 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

2:30pm (Shopping Parangaba)

15:30 (North Shopping Jockey)

15:35 (Shopping Iguatemi)

16:05 (Shopping Iguatemi)

4:45 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

5 pm (Shopping Parangaba)

17:45 (North Shopping Jockey)

17:50 (Shopping Benfica)

18 hours (Iguatemi Mall)

18:30 (Shopping Iguatemi)

18:40 (Shopping Parangaba)

7:30 pm (RioMar Kennedy, Shopping Parangaba)

19:50 (Shopping Iguatemi)

20 hours (Shopping Benfica)

20:15 (North Shopping Jockey, Shopping Iguatemi)

20:45 (Shopping Iguatemi)

21:45 (RioMar Fortaleza, Shopping Parangaba)

22 hours (RioMar Kennedy)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “8 ½ Italian Film Festival”

The event “8 ½ Festa do Cinema Italiano” shows 10 films of different genres. The productions are: “Ennio, The Maestro”, “I, Leonardo”, “Romantic Guide to Lost Places”, “Il Buco”, “Bonds”, “Leonora, Farewell”, “Mamma Roma”, “Rebel Women”, “Super Modern Times” and “Tintoretto, A Rebel in Venice”.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Dragon Cinema

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$8 for a half to R$16 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “DC League of Superpets”

Krypto, Superman’s dog, also has superpowers and fights crime in Metropolis. One day, his tutor and the other Justice League members are kidnapped by Lex Luthor. Therefore, the animal forms a team of pets to rescue the group of superheroes.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, Centerplex Shopping Grand Messejana, Centerplex Shopping Via Sul, UCI Shopping Parangaba, Cinemas Shopping Benfica.

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

