‘On fire’ is this Thursday’s attraction (04/08)

Adam Jones was once one of the most sought after bosses in Paris, but his involvement with alcohol and drugs brought his career to an end. After a period of isolation in New Orleans, he leaves for London ready to rebuild his career and win the dreamed third star of the Michelin restaurant guide. To do this, he enlists the help of Tony, who manages a restaurant in the British capital, and recruits a team of old acquaintances. This is the plot of Catching Fire, attraction of this Wednesday’s afternoon session (16/2), on Rede Globo.

The film was released in 2015, directed by John Wells and cast consisting of Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, Emma Thompson, Omar Sy, Matthew Rhys, Uma Thurman and Alicia Vikander.

