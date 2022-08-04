Oscar meets ‘longtime friend’ David Luiz at Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Players played together in an English club and in the Brazilian national team

Flamengo doesn’t stop bringing new reinforcements for this season. The newest deal signed by Rubro-Negro was by Oscar, who was playing for Shanghai Port (CHN) and will defend Manto until the end of the year. The midfielder had already announced his desire to come to Fla and, for sure, will feel at home in Gávea. In particular, because he already has friends in the Mais Querido cast, such as defender David Luiz, with whom he worked in two ‘teams’.

Oscar and David Luiz were together at Chelsea for four seasons. For the same team, the defender and midfielder won the 2012 Europa League, the year they met, and the 2015 and 2017 Premier League. The two were also part, on more than one occasion, of the same list of selected to defend. the hopscotch. In the Brazilian national team, the two won the Confederations Cup in 2013.

David Luiz even stirred up the Mengão fans during the Flamengo conversation period to bring Oscar. The defender made a comment on the midfielder’s photo, with eye emojis. The interaction in a joking tone showed that the Fla athlete ‘is following’ the steps of his companion, increasing the anxiety of the red-blacks.

Oscar is already in Brazil and posted a farewell note to Shanghai Port, talking about the gratitude that the player has for the club and making it clear that there is a chance of returning, with a “see you soon”. The Chinese team returned the affection in a post that said they loved the midfielder, but confirmed to the red-blacks that the athlete was leaving.

The agreement between Flamengo and Oscar is already closed and, now, only the bureaucratic details remain for the loan deal to be concluded. The player agreed to reduce his salary to return to Brazil and should receive about R$ 1.4 million in Rubro-Negro, in addition to bonuses for goals provided for in the contract. Fla has already received the release documentation from Shanghai Port and is just a few steps away from making the official announcement.