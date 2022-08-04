Otvio attributes the drop in Atltico’s productivity in a tie to two factors

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Otvio positively evaluated his performance and that of Atltico against Palmeiras, but pointed out negative factors

Substitute for Allan against Palmeiras, midfielder Otvio attributed the drop in Atltico’s productivity during the tie at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, to two factors. In the athlete’s opinion, fatigue and lack of attention weighed against Galo in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América, this Wednesday (3).

At Gigante da Pampulha, Atltico had an exemplary first half. He controlled Palmeiras, created great chances, did not suffer defensively and opened the scoring with Hulk. In the second stage, with Murilo’s own goal, it even opened 2-0. Despite this, the Minas Gerais team suffered with the drop in intensity and yielded a draw in the final stretch, with a decisive goal in additions.

For Otvio, it would be impossible to maintain the same level of intensity for 90 minutes. The midfielder, in any case, asked Atltico for more concentration to recover the level of the great performances both in Libertadores and in the Brazilian Championship.

“I think it’s not just fatigue. Of course, we get tired during the match with the intensity that we were. Undoubtedly, that drops a little, because doing 90 minutes with the same intensity is a little difficult. But I think we missed one little attention. We have to be more focused during the 90 minutes so that we can win. Not only in Libertadores, but also in the Brazilian, come back with this identity of always playing well, with intensity, on top of the opponent, so they can know the strength of our squad”, he analyzed.

“We worked hard. We focused on all their strengths so that we wouldn’t be surprised. We were surprised where they are very strong: in the set piece. We’ll work hard so that, in the next game, we can repeat a great performance and not be surprised in these small details”, he added.

Otvio does individual analysis

In the mixed zone, in Mineiro, Otvio also analyzed his own performance against Palmeiras. The midfielder believes he played a “great game”, even with the failure that led to the lack of the first alviverde goal.

“Positive. I think I played a good game, considering everything we worked on, trained and that Cuca asked us to do. I thought I played a great game. Unfortunately, the victory didn’t come so I could focus more on individual participation of each athlete, but nothing happens without God’s permission. God has control over all things, and we will be more focused to increase the level”, he evaluated.