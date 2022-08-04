Palmeiras gives the boat after the electric Rooster turns off

The complete dominance of Atlético-MG over Palmeiras at the beginning of the quarterfinals was surprising. Let’s remember that, this season, the alvinegro team has been constantly insecure in the season while the alviverde team is stable.

The return of coach Cuca made the team resume the overwhelming style at Mineirão. The pressure marking prevented Palmeiras from playing and left the Minas Gerais team with the ball in the attacking field. Attack moves came from both sides, and with Hulk’s displacements to open spaces for Keno.

In total, Atlético-MG had 14 shots in this stage of the game. Most of them, let’s say, out of goal. Perhaps the best missed chance was Ademir on the beam. Hulk opened the scoring in the penalty committed by Marcos Rocha over Jair. Palmeiras only reached the goal disallowed for offside.

The start of the second half was not so different. Murilo’s own goal was the result of one of Keno’s infiltrations. It seemed that Palmeiras would be lost and could lose the spot in Minas Gerais. It just looked.

But the Electric Rooster couldn’t keep up with the pace. It is an absolutely normal consequence for a team to die after printing the intensity level of the initial 60min. Therefore, there is a need for a plan from there, which did not happen.

There were no changes of players, nor did the Atletico team know how to defend itself. On the contrary, it started to give the field to Palmeiras, again, to play. And that was especially true for Gustavo Scarpa, the best on the field. He recomposed up to the side, he was the most effective in the counterattack passes and in the dead ball.

It was Scarpa who took a beautiful free-kick on the crossbar for the ball to be left for Murilo to complete for the goal, and redeem himself. Mineirão was silent and the coldness of Palmeiras began to prevail in the game. Dudu appeared alone in front of the goal after a pass from the same Scarpa, but he missed. Without Veiga, injured, the midfielder assumed even more the role of protagonist.

From then on, it was a perfect game for a calculating team like Palmeiras. Calculator in the sense of one who has strategy, reads the game, looks for faults in rivals and exploits their own merits. And it was again at the dead ball in which Palmeiras equalized at the end, with Dudu fixing it for Danilo.

In the end, Galo had 21 conclusions on goal, Palmeiras, nine. In clear chances, there was a certain balance. In a way, the Atletico impetus ended with you by the coldness of Palmeiras.