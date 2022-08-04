Paulistanos react to the arrival of the 5G signal: “Come, digital revolution!”

The arrival of the 5G signal in the city of São Paulo dominated the conversations on social networks. A lot of people have already noticed the difference in speed (one of the main benefits for the average consumer), but there have also been technical complaints.

Speedmeter prints reigned supreme:

If you also want to measure your mobile’s new download speed, check out these tips.

Among the technical doubts, the situation of 4G and some iPhones that still do not deal with 5G of the stand alone type:

Activated 5G today in sp, now the question is, will 4G be as bad as 3G was when 4G started? Or will it remain as good as it always was? — A mere Pisces (@henrick_angels) August 4, 2022

Trying to capture the 5G signal but still no success — Gustavo Petro (@gustavopetro) August 4, 2022

5G started working today in SP, but the iPhone is not compatible with the new technology yet — Edinho (@emhjr) August 4, 2022

It is worth remembering that Anatel and government representatives met with Apple to discuss the compatibility of iPhones.

And also the complaints:

In each article “see list of devices able to use new technology”, I remember that I need to change devices if I want to have 5G and pic.twitter.com/vLI5Ruubmp — Jonatas Oliveira – www.jonatas.com.br ? (@JonatasMobile) August 4, 2022

5g is still not getting on my cell!!!! I want to testrrrr — arthur (@tuts__) August 4, 2022

Not to get frustrated, see the list of compatible devices and also which neighborhoods in the city are covered.