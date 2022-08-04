Pelosi reaffirms US commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization

Pelosi met with Seoul counterpart Kim Jin-pyo, agreeing to support the work “of the two governments towards denuclearization and peace through international cooperation and diplomatic dialogue”, according to a joint statement quoted by the news agency. South Korean Yonhap.

The leader of the US Congressional House of Representatives and Kim Jin-pyo expressed “concern over the serious situation, in which the threat level from North Korea is increasing”, referring to the numerous missile tests conducted this year by Pyongyang and the possibility of an upcoming nuclear test.

Pelosi and Kim highlighted the strengthening of ties between Washington and Seoul, namely in the areas of security, economy and technology.

“A relationship that began with urgency and security concerns many years ago has developed into the warmest of friendships,” Pelosi told a press conference, referring to bilateral ties forged since the US backed Korea. South in the Korean War (1950-1953).

Pelosi arrived at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, on Wednesday night from Taipei, in a controversial visit described as a serious provocation by Beijing, which considers Taiwan an inalienable part of China, and which was also heavily criticized. by Pyongyang.

Pelosi is due to travel today to the village of Panmunjom, which borders North Korea, where the Joint Security Area (JSA), the most militarized area of ​​the Korean peninsula, is located.

The official thus becomes the highest holder of a US public office to visit this area, jointly patrolled by Seoul and the United Nations, since the visit of former President Donald Trump, in 2019, who met there with the US leader. Korean, Kim Jong-un.

Denuclearization talks between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington have been at an impasse since the failed Hanoi summit earlier this year between Trump and Kim, who failed to agree on concessions from the North and the lifting of imposed sanctions. to the regime.

