President promulgates regime for foreigners in Portugal | Immigration

After promising an “immediate enactment” of the new law on foreigners, the President of the Republic promulgated this Thursday the decree prepared by the Assembly of the Republic (AR) that amends the legal regime “for the entry, stay, departure and removal of foreigners”. in national territory”. But he left a warning so that, in the future, “some formal inaccuracies” and the contributions of entities external to Parliament on this matter should be taken into account.

