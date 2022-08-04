Paulo Moura and Gabriel Mansur – 12:20 pm | updated on 08/04/2022 12:33 pm



Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies Photo: Chamber of Deputies/Pablo Valadares

The Chamber of Deputies approved, this Wednesday (3), a bill that extinguishes the temporary release of prisoners – popularly known as “saidinha”. Approved in plenary by 311 votes in favor and 98 against, the project goes to the Senate, which will analyze the amendments by the deputies.

Currently, the Penal Execution Law allows the “out” of convicts in the semi-open regime who have already served the minimum of 1/6 of the sentence, if it is a primary sentence, and 1/4, if it is a repeat offender, to visit the family during holidays, attendance at courses and participation in activities. All these rules are repealed by the text approved by the deputies.

The rapporteur of the matter, Deputy Captain Derrite (PL-SP), stated in his opinion that the temporary departure “causes everyone a feeling of impunity in the face of the perception that the condemned people do not fulfill their sentences, and the worst, that the crime pays”.

– The temporary departure does not bring any product or effective gain to society, in addition to that, in fact, it harms the fight against crime, behold, most of the convicts commit new crimes when they are outside the penal establishments enjoying the benefit – he wrote.

Of the 98 parliamentarians who voted against the text, 48 are PT deputies. In addition to PT members, congressmen from other left or center-left acronyms, such as PSOL, PDT and PSB, also decided against the proposal.

Check the list of deputies who voted against the bill that establishes the end of the temporary exit:

Afonso Florence (PT-BA)

Afonso Motta (PDT-RS)

Airton Faleiro (PT-PA)

Alencar Santana PT-SP)

Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ)

Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP)

Alexandre Padilha PT-SP)

Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA)

André Figueiredo (PDT-CE)

Arlindo Chinaglia (PT-SP)

Aurea Carolina (PSOL-MG)

Bacellar (PV-BA)

Beto Faro (PT-PA)

Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA)

Bohn Gass (PT-RS)

Camilo Capiberibe (PSB-AP)

Carlos Veras (PT-PE)

Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP)

Célio Moura (PT-TO)

Chico D’Angelo (PDT-RJ)

Daniel Almeida (PCdoB-BA)

Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE)

David Miranda (PDT-RJ)

Denis Bezerra (PSB-CE)

Eduardo Bismarck PDT-CE)

Enio Verri (PT-PR)

Erika Kokay (PT-DF)

Félix Mendonça Júnior (PDT-BA)

Flavia Morais (PDT-GO)

Flávio Nogueira (PT-PI)

Friar Anastacio Ribeiro (PT-PB)

Gervasio Maia (PSB-PB)

Glauber Braga (PSOL-RJ)

Gonzaga Patriota (PSB-PE)

Heitor Schuch (PSB-RS)

Helder Salomão (PT-ES)

Henrique Fontana (PT-RS)

Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE)

Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP)

Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ)

Jesus Sergio (PDT-AC)

João Daniel (PT-SE)

Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR)

José Airton Félix Cirilo (PT-CE)

José Guimaraes (PT-CE)

José Ricardo (PT-AM)

Joseildo Ramos (PT-BA)

Josias Gomes (PT-BA)

Leo de Brito (PT-AC)

Leonardo Monteiro (PT-MG)

Leonidas Cristino (PDT-CE)

Lidice da Mata (PSB-BA)

Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP)

Luizianne Lins (PT-CE)

Marcio Macêdo (PT-SE)

Marcon (PT-RS)

Maria do Rosario (PT-RS)

Mario Heringer (PDT-MG)

Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE)

Merlong Solano (PT-PI)

Natalia Bonavides (PT-RN)

Nilto Tatto (PT-SP)

Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP)

Father João (PT-MG)

Patrus Ananias (PT-MG)

Paulo (PT-AL)

Paulo Foletto (PSB-ES)

Paulo Guedes (PT-MG)

Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS)

Paulo Ramos (PDT-RJ)

Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP)

Pedro Augusto Bezerra (PDT-CE)

Pedro Cunha Lima (PSDB-PB)

Professor Israel Batista (PSB-DF)

Professor Rosa Neide (PT-MT)

Rejane Dias (PT-PI)

Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB-PE)

Ricardo da Karol (PDT-RJ)

Robério Monteiro (PDT-CE)

Rogério Correia (PT-MG)

Rubens Otoni (PT-GO)

Rubens Pereira Júnior (PT-MA)

Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP)

Sergio Toledo (PV-AL)

Silas Câmara (Republicans-AM)

Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP)

Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ)

Tiririca (PL-SP)

Tito (Avante-BA)

Túlio Gadêlha (Rede-PE)

Valmir Assunção (PT-BA)

Vander Loubet (PT-MS)

Vincent (PT-SP)

Vilson da Fetaemg (PSB-MG)

Vivi Reis (PSOL-PA)

Waldenor Pereira (PT-BA)

Zé Carlos (PT-MA)

Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR)

