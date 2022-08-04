PSG coach confirms Sanches and expects three more reinforcements | french football

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier was asked on Thursday about new signings for the club this summer transfer window. The coach confirmed the arrival of midfielder Renato Sanches and signaled that he expects three more reinforcements.

— I want a certain number of players, who are very close to each other in terms of level, to create a healthy competition. It’s difficult, I know the president and the sports directors are working hard on it. We’re not here to stack players,” Galtier declared.

PSG signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

1 of 1 Christophe Galtier, Paris Saint-Germain coach, at a press conference — Photo: AFP Christophe Galtier, Paris Saint-Germain coach, at a press conference — Photo: AFP

In addition to Renato Sanches (a reinforcement not yet made official by the club), PSG has so far hired midfielder Vitinha, winger Mukiele and striker Ekitike. In addition, Rafinha and Sarabia returned on loan.

— He (Sanches) is a player with different qualities than our midfielders. He has explosiveness, knows how to break lines and compensate defensively. He didn’t do the pre-season for Lille, so he’s behind in the schedule compared to his colleagues – said Galtier.

Paris Saint-Germain debuts in the 2022/23 French Championship next Saturday, against Clermont, at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium. Suspended from the French Supercup, striker Kylian Mbappé will be back in the squad.

Galtier celebrated the return of Mbappé, highlighted his importance to the defensive system worked on during the pre-season and commented on the balance of the team, which has at the front the trio with the French striker, Messi and Neymar.

“Balance is a matter of will. We have a collective desire and a responsibility as well as individuals. We want to be very focused on not letting the opponent affect our style of play. We all have to accept that we defend together, but not always those who pressed first will be in the best position.