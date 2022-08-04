PSG dominates Ligue 1’s most expensive ranking; top-10

Credit: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Current winner of the French Championship, PSG dominates the ranking of most expensive players who will compete in the 2022/2023 edition of the national championship. The team from the French capital has, simply, ten players in the top-10 of the ranking.

Striker Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable footballer in the competition. According to data from the Transfermarkt website, the Frenchman is valued at 160 million euros.

He is followed by Neymar. The Brazilian ace costs just under half: exactly 75 million euros. Defender Marquinhos is third. His price is 70 million.

Elected six times the best player in the world, Lionel Messi appears only in 5th place. The Argentine striker is priced at 50 million euros, alongside two other PSG teammates: midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Donnarumma.

Hakimi Achraf, Nuno Mendes, Kimpembé and the recently signed Vitinha are the other PSG players who are part of the list of most expensive athletes in the French Championship.

The ranking also counts with the participation of another Brazilian player. Lucas Paquetá, from Lyon, is in 9th place. He is valued at 35 million euros.

Forwards Jonathan David (Lille) and Amine Gouiri (Nice), in addition to defender Benoít Badíashile (Monaco) complete the ranking. They cost 45, 42 and 30 million euros respectively.

See below the ranking of the most expensive players in the 2022/2023 edition of the French Championship:

Kylian Mbappé – 160 million euros Neymar – 75 million euros Marquinhos – 70 million euros Hakimi Achraf – 65 million euros Marco Verratti, Messi and Donnarumma – 50 million euros Jonathan David – 45 million euros Gouiri – 42 million euros Nuno Mendes and Kimpembe – 40 million euros Lucas Paquetá – 35 million euros Badíashile and Vitinha – 30 million euros

Source: website transfermarkt