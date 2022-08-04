Putin loses first colonel in war, who claimed to ‘enjoy killing Ukrainians’

Russian President Vladimir Putin, lost his first female colonel in the Ukrainian warwhich began at the end of February.

Moscow’s leader bestowed the posthumous honor of Hero of Russia, the Kremlin’s highest award, to Olga “Kursa” Kachurawho was 52 years old, killed in a rocket attack on the car she was in, in the town of Horlivka, Donetsk.

she is the 97th known colonel to be killed in Putin’s Ukraine war. The western press calls it “Lady Death”. Olga even declared that “I liked to kill Ukrainians”told the Daily Mail.

She was a colonel in the separatist forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic, where she commanded a rocket artillery division deployed against Ukraine. Her forces are accused of shoot civilians in the Donbas region.

The Russian president said he decorated her “for the courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty”.

Olga ‘Kursa’ Kachura Photo: Reproduction

According to local reports, she was killed instantly when a Ukrainian attack hit her car.

In 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, Olga, of Russian origin, disowned and joined the Moscow Army after Putin fomented a rebellion in Donbas. The following year, she rose to the rank of colonel. She used to disguise herself as a member of the Ukrainian regular forces to commit war crimes, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Olga Kachura Photo: Reproduction

“Olga Kachura was blamed for bombing Donbas cities and killing civilians”said Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazanskyi. “In Ukraine, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia”, he added. Olga, who had two children, also had all her property confiscated.