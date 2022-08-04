Renders show possible new design of the 10th generation iPad [atualizado]

The 9th generation iPad is about to complete one year of life and some eyes are already on the next generation of Apple’s entry-level tablet.

as we are talking about 10th generation of the model, it could be that the company has some special changes planned for the device — and new renders released today by MySmartPrice bring some (possible) of them.

As shown in the images below, the front of the 10th generation iPad may look similar to the current model — with the camera on top and the Touch ID (on the Home button) at the bottom of the screen, with bezels wide on all four sides.

On the back, the new iPad will reportedly keep a single camera — but based on these images, it looks like the 10th generation will have an LED flash and a vertically mounted camera module similar to the iPhones X and XS — unlike the 9th generation.

At edges are also flatter than the current model, which could mean that Apple will adopt the shape of the latest iPads Air, Pro and mini in the future entry-level model.

It is also possible to notice the loudspeakers on both the bottom and top of the device — in the style of the 5th-gen iPad Air. Also on the top is the power button and on the sides are the volume buttons.

Although the input format in the image above suggests using USB-CO MySmartPrice said he’s not sure if Apple will implement it — or if it will continue to use a Lightning port. There are rumors, however, that bet on the first possibility.

Furthermore, the next generation of the tablet could have a larger screen and be wider/thinner than the 9th generation iPad. In addition, it must have the chip A14 Bionic and support for 5G.

opinions?

Update 08/04/2022 at 1:24 pm

as noticed by The Vergethe images above also indicate that Apple may remove the 3.5mm connector for the next iPad’s headphones. If that is indeed the case, then this will mark the end of the line for the connector on the entire Apple lineup of iPads and mobile devices (iOS/iPadOS) as a whole — considering that the iPod touch has been discontinued, as remembered by Joe Rossignol.

iPad (9th generation)

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.