RTX 4090 May Be Nvidia’s Fastest Card, Indicates Leakage | plates

Nvidia’s upcoming PC graphics card, the RTX 4090, scored over 19k points in a benchmark made by 3DMark Time Spy Extreme software, according to a recent leak. The information was released by Twitter user @kopite7kimi, already known for his hits on rumors. If the number holds true, the 4090 could be the fastest GPU ever released by the manufacturer, nearly doubling the performance of a standard RTX 3090.

According to the tech news site Gizmodo, a typical graphics card upgrade increases performance by 10% to 20%. However, reliable rumors may indicate that this new model should double the processing power compared to its predecessor.

🔎 Meet FSR 2.0, AMD’s latest upscaling technology

2 of 3 Nova RTX 3090 Ti is considered the most powerful video card today — Photo: Reproduction/Nvidia Nova RTX 3090 Ti is considered the most powerful video card today — Photo: Reproduction / Nvidia

📝 What is the best cheap video card? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the score obtained in benchmark programs occurs in very specific situations, which are difficult to reproduce. View these values ​​as a guide, not absolute truth.

Recent rumors, picked up by the international press, realize that the RTX 4090 can clock up to 2.5 GHz, or even a little more. The hardware should work with 16,384 CUDA cores, 384 ROPs and 24 GB of GDDR6X RAM. When released, they will be able to compete with the Radeon RX 7000 from .

according to Gizmodo, other rumors also indicate that the increase in performance should be accompanied by an increase in energy consumption. A video card from the RTX 40 series could reach 600 W, which could force a consumer to change their desktop power supply, if they want to keep up with technological advances.

3 of 3 New cards should have a much higher performance than those found today — Photo: Disclosure / Nvidia New cards should have a much higher performance than those found today — Photo: Disclosure / Nvidia

Such an increase in power consumption can also cause the internal heat of the desktop to increase, which could lead to a possible change in the cooling system. Analysts fear that the entire system will have to be rethought for use with these new boards if the datasheet is confirmed.

According to the same leaker, the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards are also being tested at Nvidia’s labs and have reached the 15,000 and 10,000 mark on Time Spy Extreme, respectively. According to the rumor brought by the site WCCFTechthe RTX 4080 can have 16GB GDDR6X, 64MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, which would give it even higher performance than the current top-of-the-line RTX 3090 Ti.

The RTX 4070 is expected to have a higher core count than the RTX 3070 Ti, with 7,168 against the previous generation’s 6,144. It should come with 48MB of L2 cache, up to 160 ROPs, and 10GB of standard GDDR6 VRAM memory.

It is worth mentioning that all this data is nothing more than speculation, and that Nvidia has not confirmed or denied any of these rumors.

with information from Gizmodo and WCCFTech

In the video below, see four games with impactful endings that surprised players