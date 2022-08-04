São Paulo vs Ceará: referee disagrees with VAR, but is convinced to give a penalty; watch video | south american cup

Conmebol released this Thursday the video and audio of the conversations between referee Piero Maza and VAR John Perdomo, who played in the game between São Paulo x Ceará, in Morumbi, the day before, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sul- American.

The stretch is from the marking of a penalty in favor of the hosts of the house, in the second half.

In the bid, Calleri splits from the top with Victor Luis inside the Ceará area after a cross from the left. The defender’s elbow hits the face of the tricolor striker, who falls – Calleri had a cut on the spot.

On the field, Maza sent the match on. The VAR, however, recommended the review of the bid for understanding that Victor Luis makes illegal use of the arm – and cites, as an argument, that he hits Calleri before the ball arrives.

Upon seeing the video bid for the first time, Maza says he doesn’t miss it:

“Looks like a normal game action to me,” he says.

Perdomo reinforced the VAR view:

– Piero, listen to me. First there is the contact of the arm with the face, then the ball arrives. Right?

Maza has no other reservations and decides to take the penalty.

Calleri himself hit, but João Ricardo defended. The game ended 1-0 for São Paulo, who had scored the goal moments before, with Nikão.

The two teams will face each other again next Wednesday, in Fortaleza. Tricolor plays for a tie. Ceará needs to win by at least two goals difference. If they win by just one, the decision will be on penalties.

