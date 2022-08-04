Secret Invasion: Marvel Confirms Series Will Be “Crossover Event”

Since the beginning of productions for Disney+ streaming, such as the launch of WandaVisionMarvel has been investing in new productions for the platform, further expanding the characters of the MCU.

And for your next series, Secret Invasionthe company intends to make a big connection between characters in the MCU, as the production has been described as the first “crossover event” in a series.

See below for more details and the official synopsis released by Marvel Studios.

(Source: Marvel/Disclosure)Source: Marvel

Secret Invasion will connect MCU characters in crossover

Marvel recently announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Secret Invasion will be released in early 2023 and released the production logo, but now, new information begins to emerge.

That’s because the company published a synopsis of the series on Disney+ Originals, which reads: “Secret Invasion is a newly announced series for Disney+, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who met in captain marvel. The crossover event series features a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Thus, this is the first Marvel series for Disney+ that is officially described as a crossover event, confirming that we will see the participation of other characters from the MCU, in addition to those confirmed so far, such as Nick, Talos and Maria Hill.

Stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke will debut in the MCU in the company’s new series and could be part of the crossover described in the synopsis, but their roles have not yet been disclosed.

Finally, Secret Invasion will also take advantage of the doubt about the presence of the Skrulls on Earth to make the plot even more dark and involving, as described by agent Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders in a recent interview!