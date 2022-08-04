see the details of Nahuel Bustos in São Paulo

Nahuel Bustos will soon be announced as a reinforcement for São Paulo and the Blog discovered all the details of the agreement with Grupo City, owner of the 24-year-old Argentine’s economic rights. The striker will sign a season-long loan contract, without the Tricolor disbursing any penny.

READ ALSO: Internacional sought out Fernando Diniz’s student in São Paulo, but heard negative

If the parties want, the assignment can be extended until December 2023, so he doesn’t have to leave in the middle of the year.

São Paulo will pay 100% of Nahuel Bustos’ salaries during the period. Now, if you want to keep the player permanently, President Julio Casares will have to open the safes. The purchase option is valued at £7 million or R$45 million.

One of Tricolor’s alternatives to buy Bustos would be to acquire a smaller percentage, with obviously different figures.

Will ferraresi come? Another target for São Paulo is Venezuelan defender Ferraresi, also from Grupo City. But the Blog found that the negotiations have not yet been concluded for two different reasons. The first: City’s willingness to sell the athlete – Tricolor would like to take him on loan.

The second: if it is not going to sell him, City understands that they need to extend the Venezuelan’s contract, which is already close to the end. And that has dragged the deal.

Sao Paulo, Busts, Details, Salary, Reinforcement, SPFC