see this week’s premieres (4/8 to 10/8)

What is not lacking this week are movie premieres in theaters and streaming. The highlight of the week on the big screen is the feature Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch. The feature, which premieres this Thursday (4/8), is inspired by the book of the same name by Kotaro Isaka and has a star-studded cast.

In the film, Brad Pitt is Ladybug, an unlucky hitman who is determined to do just one more job in a quiet way after having gone through so many others that have gotten out of his control. Fate, however, has other plans, and Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a direct collision course with lethal adversaries from across the globe.

Metrópoles has already watched the movie and tells you what you think here. Look:

In addition to the Hollywood production with Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and more, the streams also prepare big premieres for this week.

Check out:

Movie theaters

The Speaker

A man who finds no direction in life is mistaken for a famous motivational speaker. Taking his place, he tries to find a reason to live.

zero contagion

Naomi and Val are two women struggling to escape an abusive relationship. Both are in a hotel that has been infected by a mysterious airborne virus, killing them all quickly. In this isolated and desperate space, fear goes viral as women run for their lives.

Beyond Legend – The Movie

In a child’s play, Comadre Fulozinha, Negrinho do Pastoreio and Curupira end up losing the book, which reaches the hands of the boy Lucas, a fan of superheroes, comics and games. Even without knowing it, the boy will have a mission to protect part of our folklore.

Suddenly Drag

Tired of being a joke at the station where he works, reporter Julião Siqueira decides it’s time for a change. He meets drag queen Lohanny, involved in a human trafficking case. Julião sees in Lohanny’s case the opportunity for his change of position, but he will need to enter the drag universe and learn great lessons.

Who’s Afraid?

Who’s Afraid? is a documentary that narrates the rise of the extreme right in Brazil from the perspective of artists who had their works censored.

streaming

Netflix

wedding season

Pressured by their parents to get married, Asha and Ravi pretend to date to survive the wedding season, but end up falling in love. Now, they must find a balance between their own personalities and their parents’ wishes.

Carter

A pandemic originating in the Korean Demilitarized Zone is ravaging the United States and North Korea. Two months later, Carter wakes up with no memory, with a mysterious device in his head, a lethal bomb inside his mouth, and taking orders from a strange voice. The bomb could be detonated at any time unless he rescues the girl who is the only antidote to the virus. But for that, he will have to face the CIA and a coup in North Korea.

Awakening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Continuing the story of the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back with their teen crazies in this adventure comedy. The stakes are higher than ever, and the Turtles are put to the test when the mysterious Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers about the invasion of the galaxy’s most dangerous alien force: the Krangs.

Globoplay

Purity

Winner of 28 national and international awards, the feature is inspired by the real story of Dona Pureza, a Brazilian mother who fights to free her son from slave labor in the country and becomes a symbol of this cause worldwide, being awarded in 1997 with the Anti-Slavery offered by the British non-governmental organization Anti-Slavery International.

Review: Purity may be Brazil’s next bet for the 2023 Oscars

Star+

The Predator: The Hunt

The Predator: The Hunt, the new film in the franchise, tells the story of a highly skilled young warrior desperate to protect her people from impending danger. She pursues and finally confronts her prey, who turns out to be a highly evolved alien.