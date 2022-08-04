Selection: Ronaldo puts hopes in Neymar for the sixth, but rooting for the ace to “hold” off the field | football

In São Paulo for an investor event, Ronaldo commented on the hopes of winning the sixth world championship in Qatar, in November/December. 20 years ago at the penta, he placed his hopes of the title on Neymar, who was highly praised by the Phenomenon. Ronaldo, however, asked the PSG striker to focus only on field-ball issues.

More news from Minas Gerais

More Team News

For Ronaldo, the Brazilian team arrives favorite for the World Cup. But the status will be boosted if Neymar arrives well at the tournament in Qatar.

– The Selection will be favorite in any competition. For the talent we have. This World Cup will be no different. But if Neymar is 100% physically and focused, in this World Cup we will have a lot of chance to bring the mug. That’s why we’re rooting so much for Neymar to hold out on the field, for us to arrive in Qatar and unite the Brazilian people. Perhaps this football has the strength to unite the Brazilian people to celebrate something – detailed Ronaldo in a debate at the event held by XP Investimentos.

Leave off-field completely aside and that he can leave everything on the field. He is an ace, perhaps one of the greatest in the history of Brazilian football.

1 of 1 Ronaldo Neymar PSG best French — Photo: Franck Fife/AFP Ronaldo Neymar PSG best French — Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

The Phenomenon, hero in the 2002 World Cup final with the goals scored against Germany, praised Neymar when commenting on the expectation for the Cup in Qatar.

– We have a great team, great players, but especially Neymar is very different in technical and physical matters. If he arrives well technically and physically, he will make a difference. And our chances increase a lot to conquer the hex. I think the Brazilian people have this whole impression, this desire, that he should be decisive. Talent he has to spare.