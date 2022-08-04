Selena Gomez is seen on a yacht tour with a group of friends

Selena Gomez, one of the stars of ‘Only Murders In The Building‘, was seen last Wednesday (03), in Positano, Italy, on a yacht tour with a group of friends and one of the faces seen by paparazzi it was Andrea Levolino, Italian film producer, having fun with the group.

During the tour, the closeness of Selena and Andrea was seen, raising a little suspicion of a new romance for the singer, who seemed at ease next to the producer, laughing and smiling during the tour that was entitled to a stroll. banana boat and jet ski.

For the tour, Selena chose a black swimsuit to have fun swimming next to the yacht and also walking Jet Ski with friends, later having a picture of everyone in one banana boatwhich provides a ride with everyone together and also gives space for more fun when jumping in the crystal clear waters of the beach.

Selena Gomes in Yacht Tour with friends. (Photo: Playback/DailyMail) Selena Gomes in Yacht Tour with friends. (Photo: Playback/DailyMail) Selena Gomes in Yacht Tour with friends. (Photo: Playback/DailyMail)



No confirmation of relationship has been given by the singer or producer, or by their teams, but it is hoped that regardless of which position the two are, they are happy and that their decisions are respected.

Recently Selena announced the return of ‘Selena+Chef‘ in its fourth season, the show where she is challenged to cook and this time the destination is Malibu, with lots of challenges and lots of food for different guests and also, of course, lots of fun with Selena, as shown in the trailer released by her. on her Instagram, coming to HBO Max on August 18.

Post by Selena Gomez about the show ‘Selena+Chef’ on HBO Max. (Playback/Instagram)

And their projects don’t end there, apart from the series ‘Only Murders In The Building‘, on which she is a producer, Selena is in talks to produce a remake of ‘The Secretary of the Future‘, a 1988 Oscar-winning film for ‘best original song‘ with ‘Let The River Run‘, telling the story of a secretary who takes on a role of her own after having an accident and pretends to be the boss of the office where she works.

Featured Photo: Selena Gomez on a yacht tour with friends. Reproduction/DailyMail