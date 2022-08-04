Selena Gomez to Produce ‘A Secretary of the Future’ Reboot

posted on 04/08/2022 14:53



Selena Gomez set to produce 1990s movie reboot – (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to the American portal Deadline, the 20th Century studio plans to produce, in partnership with actress Selena Gomez, a reinterpretation of the 80’s classic a secretary of the future. The script for the film, which should debut on streaming Hulu, is by Ilana Peña.

In 1988, a secretary of the future arrived on the screens. Starring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Melanie Griffith and directed by Mike Nichols, the film follows Tess McGill, a woman of humble origins who spares no effort to emerge in the competitive world of the New York Stock Exchange. Deep in the corporate world, the secretary takes the place of the boss, who is away from work because of a broken leg. To complicate matters, Tess finds herself in a love triangle with the boss’s boyfriend.

There is no information if Selena Gomez will only act as a producer for the feature or if she should take on the main role. Ilana Peña, screenwriter of the new version, became known for her work in the series Crazy ex-girlfriend and Diary of a future president.

The studio seems to follow the movie market trend of reviving great titles from the 1980s. More recently, Top gun: Maverick was a success story in this endeavor.