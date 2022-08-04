Sony Announces LinkBuds WF-L900 Headphones with Bluetooth 5.2 and 360 Reality Audio; see the price

Sony announced on Wednesday (03) the LinkBuds WF-L900, its new pair of wireless headphones with a “ring” design that combines comfort and style with its distinctive look, allowing an immersive sound experience with 360 Reality Audio. at the same time as keeps the user aware of the environment around them. The accessories are equipped with 12mm drivers with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, technology that promises to recreate compressed audio with the highest efficiency and quality. The headphones have the Sony V1 chip that optimizes the Bluetooth 5.2 connection with low latency and a range of up to 10 meters.

One feature worth mentioning is the Adaptive Volume Control, which controls the volume level based on the environment — reducing the sound in quiet places and increasing it when the user is in public places, such as a busy mall. In addition, the WF-L900 features active noise cancellation (ANC). Athletes can benefit from the IPX4 certified splash-resistant construction. It is worth remembering that this degree of protection does not guarantee that the device will work after being submerged in water and is not dust resistant. LinkBuds WF-L900 can be paired with mobile automatically via Fast Pair on Android. For Windows users, Swift Pair also allows quick connection of accessories. Accessory features and equalization can be customized via the Sony Headphones Connect app on Android and iOS.

















the set of microphones equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) promise to enhance the user’s voice in voice calls while reducing residual ambient sounds. There is also support for Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri voice controls. The headphones are capable of delivering up to 5.5 hours of autonomy in music playback or 2.5 continuous hours in voice calls. With the additional recharging of the charging case — with USB-C port — the total life is 17.5 hours.

