Special exhibitions and premieres from this Thursday (04), in Vitória

For movie lovers, the first week of August starts with everything at Cine Metrópolis, at the Federal University of Espírito Santo, in the Goiabeiras neighborhood, in Vitória. Starting this Thursday (4th), special screenings and premieres will be included in the cinema schedule.

One of the premieres is “Crimes of the Future”, by master David Cronenberg, which arrived exclusively. The film marks the director’s return to the genre that consecrated him. The feature talks about the challenges of humanity in a synthetic environment, where the body undergoes transformations and mutations to the new human reality.

Also on display is the Portuguese “Diários de Otsoga”, by Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro, shot during the pandemic and released at the Cannes Filmmakers’ Fortnight in 2021. It is another intriguing work by the Portuguese filmmaker who filmed “As Mil e Uma Noites” and intends to shoot “Os Sertões” soon.

And “Otsoga’s Diaries” doesn’t come alone. We took the opportunity to present the “Special Miguel Gomes: Os Primeiros Longas” with two seminal works by the director: A Cara que Mereces (2004) and Quem Querido Mês de Agosto (2008) will be screened with free admission in single sessions. An incredible opportunity for anyone who wants to get to know Gomes’ cinematography in depth.

“Última Cidade”, with a dystopian western shot in Ceará that won the Best Film award at the 28th Vitória Film Festival in 2021, also premieres.

Memoria, by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, has two last sessions on Thursday (04) and Friday (05) for those who have not yet watched this sonic and visual masterpiece.

SCHEDULE FROM AUGUST 04 TO 10

crimes of the future

20h Thursday (04) to Tuesday (09).

20:10 Wednesday (10).

16:00 Monday (08).

Last City

16:30 Thursday (04) to Sunday (07).

2 pm Monday (08) to Wednesday (10).

Otsoga’s diaries

18:00 Thursday (04) to Monday (08).

16:00 Tuesday (09).

3:30 pm Wednesday (10).

Check out the trailers:

Crimes of the Future – by David Cronenberg (CAN/FRA/GRC/GBR, 2022, 107′). With Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux.

Last City – by Victor Furtado (Brazil, 2020, 71′). With Julio Adrião, Yasmin Salvador, Danilo Pinho, José Rufino.

Otsoga’s Diaries – by Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes (Portugal, 2021, 102′.) With Crista Alfaiate, Carloto Cotta, João Nunes Monteiro.