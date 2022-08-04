Straight or short? Fluminense scored more times with corners in the area; see numbers | fluminense

After the 2-2 draw with Santos last Monday, the debate on short corners or in the area grew between the tricolors. Fluminense missed three short kicks in the first half and, in one of them, suffered the counterattack that generated a corner for the opponent. In the corner kick, taken in the tricolor area, the home team opened the scoring in Vila Belmiro.

The debate is not exclusive to tricolors, but it is the existing questioning in Fluminense. In a year of Manoel as a top scorer (that’s eight goals, half of them with a header), is it worth not exploring the area? And Cano? The tricolor striker scored five of the 29 goals in 2022 from corners.

On the other hand, Flu also scored from a short corner this season. O ge sought all goals scored and conceded from a corner in Fluminense’s year. Check the data:

Corner goals (for): 14 goals corner in the area short corner Play after corner Total Abel Braga 6 – – 6 Fernando Diniz 5 1 two 8

The variety of goals from corners grew after the arrival of Fernando Diniz. Against Junior Barranquilla, on the coach’s return, Ganso scored from a bicycle in a charge by Yago. In the next confrontation, against Palmeiras, Fluminense did not score from a corner, but showed rehearsed plays in low or short shots.

Among the rehearsed plays, is the deflection of a defender on the first post for the finalization on the second. Cano scored twice this way with assists from Nino in the 2-0 win against Vila Nova and Manoel in the 2-1 defeat to Flamengo. The move was also made in the Argentine’s first goal for Fluminense, against Audax, when Cris Silva charged and Manoel deflected it.

Corner goals (concerned): 8 goals corner in the area short corner Play after corner Total Abel Braga two – – two Fernando Diniz 4 – two 6

The fan is also concerned about the goals conceded, even more so after the matches against Bragantino and Santos. With Diniz, there were four goals from the opponents with headers and another two in submissions.

Atlético-MG and São Paulo were the teams that scored in plays from a wrong corner. Galo managed to work the move to the opposite side until reaching Jair’s goal, scored on the first post. Against the São Paulo club, Fluminense managed to cut the corner, but allowed the cross from Igor Gomes to Luciano, who was alone at the second post for the header.

In some moves, marking failures are also observed. Against Cruzeiro, Lucas Oliveira (1.87m) climbed alone on the first post to score. In Volta Redonda, against Bragantino, defender Luan Cândido (1.87m) scored while being marked by Nonato (1.75m). In the draw against Santos, it was not the height that made the difference. Despite his 1.87m, Luiz Felipe, alone, used the back of his head and opened the scoring in Vila Belmiro.

Goal scorers from corners goals header finalization pipe 5 4 1 Manuel 5 3 two

Cano, Brazil’s top scorer in 2022, is tied with Manoel in the “artillery of corners”, with five goals. Behind them, Ganso, Willian Bigode and Nonato each scored once with submissions, while Luccas Claro also stole the net in one opportunity, but with a header.

Fluminense’s top scorer defender, however, is behind Cano in heading goals. There were three for Manoel and four for the Argentine. The striker finished only once for the goal after a corner, in the 1-0 victory against Audax, when he scored the first goal for Tricolor after a deflection by Manoel himself.

collectors number of goals In the area Short Play after wrong corner Yago Felipe 4 4 – – Jhon Arias 3 two – 1 Goose two two – – Nathan two 1 1 – William 1 1 – – Cris Silva 1 1 – – Samuel Xavier 1 – – 1

*Arias and Samuel missed one kick each, but goals came out in the play

Under the command of Abel, there were three collectors in six goals: Yago Felipe took three, Ganso twice and Cris Silva one. With the current commander, there were five collectors in eight goals: Arias three times, Nathan twice, Yago Felipe, Samuel Xavier and Willian Bigode once each.

In terms of direct assists, that is, without any deviation after the charge, Yago maintains the lead, with two passes to goal. Behind shirt 20, Ganso, Arias and Willian Bigode add up to one assist each.

In the two wrong kicks in which Fluminense managed to recover and score, the assists came from the same player. Caio Paulista crossed for Cano in the victory against Ceará and for Manoel in the victory against Botafogo.

Fluminense did not lose any matches in which they conceded goals from corners, but lost points. There were two 2-2 draws against São Paulo and Santos, both away from home. In the other six matches, Tricolor managed to win.

The only tricolor defeat with a goal that came out of a corner was in Fla-Flu do Brasileirão, but the bid was in favor of Fluminense. Arias charged, Manoel deflected and Cano scored the first of the game. Flamengo turned the game around and came out with the victory.

Fluminense 1×0 Audax – Germán Cano (submission) – Manoel’s deviation in Cris Silva’s charge

Manoel’s deviation in Cris Silva’s charge Fluminense 2×1 Botafogo – Willian Bigode (submission) – two accidental deflections in a charge by Yago Felipe

two accidental deflections in a charge by Yago Felipe Fluminense 2×1 Botafogo – Luccas Claro (header) – Direct collection from Yago Felipe

Direct collection from Yago Felipe Fluminense 3×0 Volta Redonda – Manoel (submission) – two accidental deviations in Goose collection

two accidental deviations in Goose collection Fluminense 2×0 Vasco – Nonato (submission) – Goose direct charge

Goose direct charge Fluminense 3×1 Olimpia – Germán Cano (header) – deflection of Luiz Henrique in charge of Yago Felipe

Fluminense 2×1 Junior Barranquilla – Goose (submission) – Direct collection from Yago Felipe

Direct collection from Yago Felipe Vila Nova 0x2 Fluminense – Germán Cano (header) – Nino’s deflection on Nathan’s charge

Nino’s deflection on Nathan’s charge Oriente Petroleo 1×10 Fluminense – Manuel (header) – Direct collection from Willian Bigode

Direct collection from Willian Bigode Fluminense 1×2 Flamengo – Germán Cano (header) – deviation of Manoel in collection of Arias

deviation of Manoel in collection of Arias Fluminense 4×0 Corinthians – Manoel (header) – direct charge from Arias

Short corners and plays after errors in free kicks:

Botafogo 0x1 Fluminense – Manuel (finishing) – wrong corner by Samuel Xavier and cross by Caio Paulista

wrong corner by Samuel Xavier and cross by Caio Paulista Fluminense 2×1 Ceará – Germán Cano (header) – wrong corner by Arias and cross by Caio Paulista

wrong corner by Arias and cross by Caio Paulista Sao Paulo 2×2 Fluminense – Manuel (header) – Nathan’s short corner and Nonato’s cross

