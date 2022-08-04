Success! Elden Ring becomes one of the biggest releases of all time on YouTube

Elden Ring has become one of the biggest releases in history for a game on YouTube, according to the platform itself. Released in February, the game broke several records and was well received by players.

FromSoftware’s title garnered 3.4 billion views in just 60 days. For comparison, Grand Theft Auto V earned $1.9 billion in the same period of its debut.

Other major game releases include Red Dead Redemption 2 (1.4 billion views), Super Mario Odyssey (828,000 views), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (638,000 views), and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ( 456 thousand views).

However, YouTube Gaming did not say that Elden Ring was the biggest launch of a game on the platform to date, but also did not reveal which title would have that rank.

The most popular boss in uploads was Margit the Fallen Omen, the first major challenge players encountered in the Midlands, while Samurai was the most popular class.

Elden Ring was released in February, becoming a resounding success with critics and audiences. As of March 31, Bandai Namco had sold 13.4 million copies. Back in April, the market research firm NPD Group revealed that the title surpassed Call of Duty Vanguard and became the best-selling game in the United States in the last 12 months.

Elden Ring is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

