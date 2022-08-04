Taís Araujo recalls meeting with Viola Davis in the United States

Tais Araujo at the 47th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala honoring actor Denzel Washington in June 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The actress Tais Araujo gave an interview to the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, and talked about several topics, including the experience of meeting Oscar winner Viola Davis.

The Brazilian said that the meeting took place at the actress’s house, in Beverly Hills, in the United States, after the two talked through messages through Instagram. When Taís was working in the country, in June 2019, she sent a DM invitation for them to have a coffee.

Due to the schedule, Davis’ publicist suggested that they meet for 30 minutes at the actress’s own home. “She was beautiful, dressed up, made up, and I was all shit,” she joked. “She was like a Hollywood star, and I, Taís Araujo, from Méier. She was going out to shoot the last season of ‘How To Get Away With Murder’, and I was Viola’s puppy. Just fan. I didn’t believe it.”

“What used to be half an hour turned into an hour and a half. If the conversation was bad, I think in ten minutes she would make an excuse to leave. But the conversation was really cool, I think she liked it”, said Araujo.

Tais also published a photo with Viola to arrange the meeting and the actress made a point of commenting on the publication. “My Brazilian sister, Taís Araujo, came to visit me. What a wonderful connection! I love his authenticity and talent,” Davis said at the time. Check out: