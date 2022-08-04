TC Teaches: How to check the battery health of your Android smartphone or tablet

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices, apps and services. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for users of Android smartphones or tablets! Learn below how to check the health of your device’s battery and how to extend the life of this important component.

















How to Check Your Android’s Battery Health

As you probably already know, your smartphone or tablet, like any electronic component, tends to degrade from the moment of first use; and in the case of batteries, part of these devices, this is no different. The lithium batteries built into these devices undergo a chemical process whenever they charge or discharge, and some habits, which we’ll discuss shortly, can prolong or shorten the life of this component.

Keeping that in mind, your habits and the battery’s own natural degradation process give it a certain level of health. In other words, it reflects the maximum load-bearing capacity of the part. That is, if your battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and the health is at 80%, for example, this implies that the maximum charge capacity for this battery is 3,200 mAh. Then, the 100% indicated by the system will correspond to the new value, no longer to the original 4,000 mAh. But this is normal and you should probably only feel a significant difference in device autonomy when the battery health is below 70%. This, taking into account that autonomy was good before reaching this value, because if these things weren’t already there with 100% or 90%, anything below that will have a big impact. To check your battery health on Android, there are basically two methods available: through a dial code and through third-party apps. Check out the two methods below. dialing code Some Android devices allow you to enter a dial code to check device information. Unfortunately, the menus don’t usually report the number of charge cycles, only the current battery status. Check it out below. Open the smartphone phone app;

In the dialing area, type “ *#*#4636#*#* ” (without the quotes); If your smartphone is Xiaomi the code could be “ *#*#6485#*#* “.

” (without the quotes); Look for the battery info option.





Not all smartphones support the codes mentioned above. In our tests with a Google Pixel, for example, a device information menu is even displayed, but without the battery information. If your device is compatible with the code, go to the “battery information” and then check the item “battery health”. Here, you will know the current health status marked by indices like “Perfect”, “Good”, “Bad” etc. If you cannot find the item described above, your battery status may be indicated by an alphanumeric code; usually, “MB_06”. If your device does not support the dialing code, please check the category below. Via the AccuBattery app In addition to being able to use the code described above, a good option can be to make use of third-party applications such as AccuBattery. Available for free on the Play Store, in addition to allowing you to check battery health, the app can still help you with tips to keep your battery healthy for longer. It is worth mentioning, however, that in order to obtain the battery life status, the app needs to monitor some charging cycles, since Android does not allow applications to have access to the component’s charge history. With the app already installed on your device and after a few loading cycles, check out the sequence below. With AccuBattery open on your device, access the “ Health “;

“; In “battery health” you will be able to check the current health percentage of your device, in addition to the original capacity of the component and the current estimated capacity.





You learned how to check your device’s health through AccuBattery! In general, new batteries tend to have values ​​above 95%, but as said before, you should only feel a significant difference in the autonomy of the device when you reach rates below 70%. Any value above 80% can already be considered good. To better understand how your device’s battery works and increase its useful life, check out the following category.

AccuBattery – Battery Developer: Digibites Free (Contains Ads / In-App Purchases)

How to preserve battery health longer

Due to the degradation of chemical components, lithium batteries tend to lose their capacity over time, but this is a natural process! However, some good habits can prolong the life of this component. Whenever possible, avoid using the device in very hot environments and save the battery from being completely discharged, when the device ends up “dying”. Also, don’t let the phone charge to 100% and try to keep the battery charge percentage always between 20% and 80%.