Teenager who saved brother with viral video dies of the same disease in India

Admin 8 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Meryl Sebastian
  • From BBC News in Cochin (India)

Afra and Muhammed

Credit, Afra Rafeeq/YouTube

photo caption,

Afra Rafeeq and her brother were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Died this week an Indian teenager who had become a celebrity on social media because of a video of her that helped raise millions for the treatment of her younger brother.

Afra Rafeeq, 16, had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and affects movement and breathing.

She died on Monday (01/08) in a hospital in the state of Kerala from complications related to the disease.

“She enjoyed every possible joy in life,” said her father, PK Rafeeq.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Putin loses first colonel in war, who claimed to ‘enjoy killing Ukrainians’

Russian President Vladimir Putin, lost his first female colonel in the Ukrainian warwhich began at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved