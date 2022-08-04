Textor’s phrases are victims of the media’s ill will towards Botafogo

several phrases of John Textor in their latest interviews they are being analyzed by the media with the same force with which the bad will towards Botafogo prevailed in recent years. But it is important for the black and white fans to be aware of the club’s moment and the reality of the market. Without embarking on situations that generate unnecessary competition between the entrepreneur’s clubs.

I remember when Textor bought football from Botafogo, the discourse of most of the media was that the priority was Crystal Palace. That he wouldn’t look at the Glorious so much. But that’s not what happened.

Now, when revealing that he gave the shares of Botafogo, Crystal Palace and the Belgian Molenbeek to carry out the purchase of Lyon as a guarantee, part of the media celebrated: “Is Botafogo then less important?”. The figure of the specialist is highly valued by many journalists, who seek out their favorites to defend their points of view. However, even most market experts treating the fact as normal, it was a carnival.

Imagine a man who has finished paying for his house and now wants to buy a car. He has a good salary, fixed residence, conditions to generate new income. But you need credit to buy the vehicle. So you put the house as collateral. He knows he’ll be able to pay for the car. I ask: “Is the house less important to him than the car?”. So it takes a lot of patience.

Bigger investment turned critical

Textor has been investing to improve Botafogo’s squad. Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.

Who did not attack this point was in another: “To say that he spent more than he planned on Botafogo is to treat the club as a minor product”. The issue of higher-than-expected investment is not treating Botafogo badly. Quite the opposite. It shows that he is focused on the project.

There were those who said that he treated Botafogo as a “Third World” club because he criticized the lack of a training center, a better structure, organization. Wow, so we all treat Botafogo like a Third World club. For everyone has always advocated this improvement and looked to these needs hopeful of them being resolved.

Textor shows every day its commitment to Botafogo. Anyone who read the interview with good eyes and without looking for a bombastic newspaper headline or one that made fun of Botafogo noticed this. So I’m sure that the black and white fans are not shaken and much less hopeless.