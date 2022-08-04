The human brain has been virtually stagnant for 160,000 years

For a long time, researchers thought that the brains of the first Homo sapiens it was quite different from that found in contemporary humans. The hypothesis is based on the shape of fossilized skulls, which suggests that the organ has become rounder over the years.

But the idea may be wrong. A study published in the scientific journal PNAS suggests that the human brain has barely changed over the last 160,000 years. In fact, the braincase would have changed and caused this false sensation due to the diet and lifestyle adopted in the past.

Researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland analyzed the skulls of 50 hominids recovered in Ethiopia and Israel. In addition to Homo sapiensthere were still fossils of homo erectus and Neanderthals To compare.

The team used high-resolution computed tomography to digitally restore the fossils and make the analysis more accurate. Then he compared the skulls of ancestral hominids to 120 specimens of modern humans.

What caught the attention of scientists were the infant fossils. The skulls of children who lived 160,000 years ago had the same shape as those occupying the Earth today. Only the adult braincases were different.

To understand what this means, it is necessary to be aware of one piece of information: the brain reaches about 95% of its total size by the age of six. Therefore, later changes in the shape of the face would not be related to the evolution of the organ.

The answer to the change in the shape of the face would then be, for scientists, in the diet of ancient hunter-gatherers. Humans became farmers around 12,000 years ago, eating softer foods. Decreased chewing would have led to the more subtle features seen on modern faces.

This is not the only possibility. Modern humans have smaller rib cages as well as less lung capacity. This reduction in oxygen intake and, consequently, the change in the way people breathe may have influenced the cranial shape.