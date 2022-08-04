The Mysterious Project That Will Remove Ellen Pompeo From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

After 18 years giving life solely and exclusively to Meredith Gray in the famous medical series Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo will finally take a break to star in another television production. According to the American magazine Varietythe actress has joined the cast of a limited series, inspired by real events, on the streaming platform Hulu.

Still without an official name, the eight-episode plot will follow the life of a couple who decide to adopt an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. Problems begin when they include the girl in the upbringing of their three biological children and realize that she may not be who she says she is. When they decide to confront the girl about her story, the couple are faced with difficult questions that result in a battle fought in the tabloids, in court and in their marriage.

With the new series, Ellen Pompeo will have her participation reduced in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. According to Variety, she will appear in just eight episodes (typically the seasons are around 22), but will continue to do voiceovers, in addition to remaining as an executive producer. Since 2005, when the medical drama debuted on television, Pompeo has not played any other role besides Doctor Grey. The reduction of screen time, however, is nothing new. In the 17th season, she spent most of the episodes in a coma due to having contracted Covid-19, and in the 18th, traveling in Minnesota.

Ranked as one of the highest-paid actresses since 2017, Pompeo is trying to diversify her characters on television. The Hulu series will feature Katie Robbins as writer and Erin Levy as showrunner.

